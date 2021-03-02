BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State announces dates for spring ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Spring football is rapidly approaching for Ohio State, as a program spokesperson announced upcoming dates for the Buckeyes' return to the gridiron Tuesday.

Spring drills will begin March 19, and the team is holding April 17 as the potential date for the Spring Game.

"At this time we don’t have details as to what this game will look like from a fan/attendance perspective," team spokesperson Jerry Emig said.

Last year's Spring Game was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, and the Buckeyes had just a handful of practices before the entire spring period was halted due to the pandemic.

At the end of last week, the program Twitter account began posting photos and video of team workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.