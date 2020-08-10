BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes react to reports of impending season cancellation

If social media is any indication, there are more than a few folks upset by circulating reports that the Big Ten will announce the cancellation of its college football season Tuesday. Among those perturbed by the headlines are a number of Buckeye players and coaches that have expressed confusion, disappointment and even desire for Ohio State to jump to a different conference in order to have a chance at playing this season. "A lot of sweat has been put in, and bonds were built over these last 2-3 months. Since returning we have taken all the right precautions, and the results can attest to that," sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson wrote on Twitter. "What changed the last 2 days? Regardless of when, where, and how #IWantToPlay !"

Junior linebacker Teradja Mitchell fired off a series of tweets when reports began to spread, including the assertion that the team wants to play whether or not fans are allowed to watch games in the stands. Mitchell also asked a question that seems to be picking up traction with fellow Ohio State figures on social media. "Can we go play in SEC then ?!" Mitchell wrote on Twitter. At least one Buckeye coach appeared on board, as wide receivers coach Brian Hartline replied with "I'm in!!"

Hartline continued on Twitter, posting that the players should have the right to choose if they want to play or not amid the pandemic. "We will play anyone, anywhere. We don't care who it is," Hartline said. Ohio State strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti chimed in as well, and said he's never been prouder of a great of players, citing "ridiculous leadership, unbelievable energy and relentless fight." Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade, who passed up a shot at a first or second-round NFL Draft selection to return for another season with the Buckeyes, said "we have a voice and we want to play."

