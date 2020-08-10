BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten to announce canceled season Tuesday, per report

Five days after releasing a revised season schedule, the Big Ten has canceled its fall college football slate, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press Monday.

The official announcement is expected to come Tuesday, after Big Ten presidents met multiple times over the past few days to discuss all options for the season, according to reports.

Twelve conference presidents voted against having the season, while Nebraska and Iowa were the only two schools to vote for it, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday.

The Big Ten’s decision comes on the heels of the MAC conference announcing the cancellation of its college football season on Saturday.

This past Wednesday, the Big Ten released conference-wide medical protocols to shore up safety questions surrounding the spread of COVID-19, instilling a two-test per week minimum for high-contact sports with a third-party laboratory overseeing the standardized tests across the league.

Along with the medical procedures, the Big Ten announced that preseason camp could begin on schedule, with Ohio State and Illinois able to proceed with practice this past Thursday ahead of their scheduled season opening matchup on Sept. 3.

But the conference released a statement Saturday barring teams from proceeding with padded football practice as it usually would during camp, citing the need for further evaluation before full-contact practice could take place.

A few of the conference’s star players chose to opt out of the season last week, including Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Before the MAC’s decision to cancel its fall sports season, UConn became the first FBS team to suspend its football program for 2020 due to the virus.

A group representing Big Ten players released a list of requests this past Wednesday through the Players’ Tribune, expressing disappointment in the Big Ten and NCAA’s leadership in regards to player safety.

The letter was titled #BigTenUnited, but a group of Ohio State student-athletes issued a statement on social media on Friday that pushed back on some of the stances in the letter. The Ohio State players’ statement said student-athletes stand by the efforts of university officials and still choose to play in the fall despite potential health risks.

Ohio State and Clemson quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, among other college football players, took to social media Sunday with a #WeWantToPlay message in hopes of keeping the season alive.