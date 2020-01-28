Ohio State has hit the road recruiting the last couple of weeks since the live period opened. One of the stops they made on Monday was to Connecticut, where Matt Barnes visited power program Cheshire Academy.

Cheshire, traditionally one of the top programs in the Northeast, has produced a number of Division I talent over the years. Their latest stud is 2022 defensive lineman, Wilfredo Aybar, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes following Barnes’ trip to the school.