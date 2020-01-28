Buckeyes offer super sophomore, immediately shoot up his list
Cheshire Academy 2022 defensive lineman Wilfredo Aybar talks about his latest offer from Ohio State
Ohio State has hit the road recruiting the last couple of weeks since the live period opened. One of the stops they made on Monday was to Connecticut, where Matt Barnes visited power program Cheshire Academy.
Cheshire, traditionally one of the top programs in the Northeast, has produced a number of Division I talent over the years. Their latest stud is 2022 defensive lineman, Wilfredo Aybar, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes following Barnes’ trip to the school.
I am excited and thankful to have earned my 14th offer from THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY ❗️#GoBucks @Coach_Mehleisen @coachdykeman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/EMAUvy3muP— Wilfredo Aybar (@WillAybar1) January 27, 2020
