Andre Wesson led the Buckeyes with 13 points while CJ Jackson had 10 points before fouling out in the final minute of the game. Luka Garza led all scorers with 16 points as four Hawkeyes scored in double figures.

After a strong 12-1 start to the season the Buckeyes are now on a three-game losing streak after falling at Iowa in a 72-62 game that might not have even been as close as the score might indicate. The Buckeyes were guilty of 21 turnovers in the game and in an all-too familiar theme saw Kaleb Wesson pick up two quick fouls before the first media time out.

The Buckeyes held a first-half lead with a 26-24 edge in the first frame in a game that was filled with lead change after lead change. It was not a smooth first half for either team as both combined for 20 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of the game. Ohio State was outscored 48-36 in the second frame when Iowa shot 55.6-percent from the floor to Ohio State's 37.5-percent.



Keyshawn Woods remains ice cold for the Buckeyes over the past couple of games shooting 3-17 from the field over that stretch. He was held to 1-5 in this game and just two points.

Ohio State did not receive any help from the free throw line and was outscored by 10 points in that department, the margin of the final score. Iowa went to the line for 25 attempts to Ohio State's 11.

The absence of Kaleb Wesson in both the Iowa game and the Rutgers game right before in the first half did not help Ohio State staying within its gameplan. Without having Wesson on the floor, the Buckeyes end up as more of a jump shooting team, not one of its strengths with a lack of consistent shooters. Credit goes to Kyle Young for stepping in the best that he could and while he was held to just six points, he was very active on the floor in Kaleb's position.

Ohio State would open up a four-point lead early in the second half and then would see Iowa go on a charge to get it up to seven points for the Hawkeyes by the first media timeout.

The Buckeyes would see the lead get down to four points on a couple of occasions, the last time at the 12:36 mark after a Musa Jallow follow. Ohio State mistakes and poor execution would never see the team get any closer than that down the stretch as Iowa would open up as much as a 16-point lead before setting down to the eventual margin of 10.

There has not been a three-game losing streak at Ohio State under the Chris Holtmann-era. The Buckeyes will have six days to think about that before being in action again on Friday at home against Maryland.