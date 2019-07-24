Ohio State's search for a perfect fit at the bullet position zeroed in on Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco star Kourt Williams back in the spring. The Buckeyes grabbed some early momentum with Williams on a late March unofficial visit and rode that momentum to landing his commitment early on Wednesday evening.

The four-star prospect is commitment No. 22 for Ohio State's loaded 2020 class as Ryan Day is building something special in his first full recruiting cycle.

"They have a real good defensive scheme that I'm looking for," said Williams of his decision to choose the Buckeyes. "I have made a great relationship with the coaching staff."

Williams blends all of the attributes that the Buckeyes are looking for in their ideal bullet. A safety/linebacker hybrid that is probably more strong safety than linebacker, Williams has the athleticism to cover and tackle in space but it comes without sacrificing toughness and run-stopping ability. Williams is considered one of the biggest hitters in this class nationally.

Ohio State secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was tasked early on with identifying someone who could fit this bill and Williams was that guy. The relationship the two have built was a huge factor in Williams' decision to take his talents to Columbus.

"Our relationship is great," Williams said. "He is really transparent and honest. His vision for me at Ohio State had me really intrigued."

The Rivals100 talent made it pretty clear early on that he wanted to get away from the West Coast and experience something different. That was reflected in his finalists with five programs from outside the traditional Pac-12 footprint. While Williams wanted to get away, having a few other West Coast guys in the fold already for Ohio State does help with that transition.

"It's great knowing that they have other guys (from out West)," he explained. "Ohio State did great in recruiting and I can understand why they have built such a great recruiting class."

Williams chose Ohio State over Oklahoma, Penn State, and Texas A&M among many others. He is rated the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals.com, giving the Buckeyes nine commits currently ranked in the Rivals100.



