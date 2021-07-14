Buckeyes land in the top three for Rivals250 OT Addison Nichols

On top of landing three commitments in July already, Ohio State has made the next round of cuts for multiple targets over the past week.

The Buckeyes landed in the top nine for California-based prospect Hero Kanu last Friday, and made the top five for Rivals100 safety Zion Branch a day later. Last week also saw the program be labeled as one of seven finalists for 2023 recruits Mac Markway, Malachi Nelson and Mathias Barnwell.

And, just moments ago, Ryan Day’s program cracked the top three for Rivals250 offensive tackle Addison Nichols. Besides the Buckeyes, Nichols included the Tennessee Volunteers and the North Carolina Tar Heels on his list.

As indicated by his Rivals.com profile and the fact that there are no FutureCast predictions on it yet, no one truly seems to have a definitive idea as to where Nichols is heading at the next level. We’ve heard that Tennessee is an appealing option for him and that they could be the leader, but it does not appear to be by a huge margin.

Ohio State will thus have a chance to continue to make a strong push for Nichols, who could end up deciding before the start of his senior season. Fortunately for the staff, they got him on campus a month ago, when no other official visitors were in Columbus, to pitch everything the Buckeyes have to offer.

Nichols went on to tell BuckeyeGrove that the trip exceeded his expectations, with the one-on-one time with Day and Greg Studrawa being a highlight for him. The Norcross (Georgia) prospect actually spent a couple of mornings watching Studrawa coach up his position group, and tOSU’s o-line coach emphasized to Nichols that he could potentially play early if he chose Ohio State.

When asked after his visit what had led to the Buckeyes sticking out in his recruitment, Nichols had the following to say.