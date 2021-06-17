Rivals250 OT Addison Nichols recaps "great" official visit to Ohio State
For the first time this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes received a mid-week official visit from one of their 2022 targets.
Rivals250 offensive lineman Addison Nichols went from wrapping up an official to Florida on Sunday to beginning his visit to Ohio State the following day. It was his third OV, and fifth trip overall, in the span of less than two weeks, so Nichols has certainly been taking advantage of the end of the dead period.
With his official visit to Columbus complete, Nichols spoke with BuckeyeGrove about this experience, what he learned about Greg Studrawa, why Ohio State is in his top five, and much more.
“It was great,” Nichols said. “It exceeded my expectations beyond what I could imagine. They did a great job. I learned everything I needed to know, and more. Harry Miller was my host… that was a really good thing about the middle-of-the-week visit: It was a lot more personalized. I didn’t have to deal with 15 other recruits.
