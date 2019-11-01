At one point it looked very likely that Ohio State would take two tight ends in the 2020 recruiting class, but now that number appears to be just one. If that holds up, the 2021 class becomes a likely two tight end class for the Buckeyes and one prospect who the OSU staff is keeping a close eye on is Louis Hansen. The 6-foot-5, 222-pound prospect is the No. 3 rated prospect at his position nationally.

"I've spoken to a few coaches (from Ohio State) at this point," Hansen told BuckeyeGrove.com this week. "Coach (Matt) Barnes came out to see me last spring, but most of my communication has been with coach (Kevin) Wilson and coach (Trey) Holtz though. I've spoken with coach Day twice now as well. We've talked a lot about how their season is going and how my season is going and working to find a good time to make it on campus for a visit."

Hansen comes out of Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is a fellow New Englander so the two have some common ground.

"I have spoken to coach Day about that," he explained. "Just the areas that he's from and where my family is from, he's obviously pretty familiar with the area. He's actually pretty good friends with my trainer as well. It definitely helps to have someone from the area to talk to about all of that."

Hansen has also been impressed by what Day has been doing on the field so far.

"Personally I love the school and the team," he stated. "They're obviously one of the best teams in the country each and every year, especially this year. It's also a great school so I am very interested in OSU at this point."

An unofficial visit is in the works with Hansen who is hoping to make it to Columbus soon.

"I definitely plan on visiting some time soon," he started. "Hopefully for the Penn State game, but if that doesn't work out, I plan on making it over at some point before the dead period in December."

Hansen added that he doesn't have any future visits planned at this point beyond him working on getting the Ohio State trip locked in. Hansen is the No. 114 overall prospect in the Rivals250 for the 2021 class.