BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes drop series to Wolverines 17-6 in rainy finale Sunday

“I was just trying to stay fastball-ready in fastball counts. Two outs, eight-hole guy, I’m thinking first-pitch fastball and I got it my first AB,” Seymour said. “Nothing really special about it, but just knowing the counts and the situations and, luckily for me, I didn’t miss the fastballs when I got them.”

Graduate left fielder Scottie Seymour , who made his second start of the season, had three of Ohio State’s seven hits and was a home run shy of the cycle. Seven different Buckeyes contributed to their run scoring.

Six Wolverines had multi-hit ballgames as they totaled 17, and fifth-year third baseman Christian Molfetta led the way with three base knocks and a solo home run, driving in two during the game.

Despite throwing more than 30 pitches in the first inning, Michigan sophomore left-handed pitcher Jacob Denner settled down for 5 ⅔ innings of two-run ball. Denner allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four.

“We're in position. I feel strongly about that,” head coach Greg Beals said. “I've seen signs on this ballclub that we've got a chance to be really good. We got to be very intentional, and we got to make sure that we capitalize on opportunities. We create too many opportunities for our opponent when we're on the mound. We need to capitalize on our opportunities when we’re hitting.”

Ohio State (13-9) took a tough 16-7 loss at Michigan (15-7) Sunday afternoon after the Wolverines jumped ahead with six runs in the middle innings, then sent 15 batters to the plate in the eighth to score nine runs.

As the rain popped up throughout most of Sunday’s ballgame, the Wolverines flooded nine runs late to wash away the Buckeyes hopes at claiming the series victory.

The start time was bumped to noon and aired on ESPN3 in anticipation of inclement weather, and senior designated hitter Sam Wilson and sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley welcomed Denner by reaching on a full-count walk and single, respectively.

Denner responded with back-to-back strikeouts as he worked out of the threat, and while his pitch count may have been reason for concern, the lefty allowed just three Buckeyes baserunners through the fifth inning.

In the second inning, the Buckeyes scored first after senior second baseman Colton Bauer drew a leadoff walk, then scored from second base on Seymour’s RBI single.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Neely, who started the game for Ohio State, had allowed two baserunners through as many innings when the rain started to worsen in the third.

Two four-pitch walks and a hit batsmen allowed fifth-year catcher Griffin Mazur to tie the game with a single, then fifth-year shortstop Benjamin Sems came through with one of his own to give Michigan the lead.

Ohio State nearly scored another run in the top of the fourth when redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys reached on a two-out single. Todys raced around the bases on Seymour’s immediate double, but was just beaten by the throw home as the umpire signaled he was out at the plate.

Molfetta began with a solo home run on the first pitch of the fifth frame, then sophomore right fielder Clark Elliott added a two-run double. Sophomore left fielder Tito Flores followed with an RBI single, making it a 7-0 ballgame entering the sixth.

The Buckeyes plated two runs with an RBI triple from Bauer in the sixth and a Michigan error in the seventh, of which Seymour scored after lacing a triple.

Freshman right-hander Nate Haberthier entered in the eighth down 7-3, and was tagged for six runs on five hits while facing six batters. Redshirt-senior righty Joe Gahm walked two and allowed three runs, which came via three-run home run - only one run credited against Gahm - and a pair of bases-loaded walks.

“We're gonna do what we always do, we'll go back to our training, stick to our core values, always working on things," Beals said. "There’s signs of getting better and we need to continue that. Today's one day that we can't let fester, so we're going to get right back to who we are and what our core values are and we're going to stick to our backbone."

Down 16-3, the Buckeyes weren’t going to roll over. Freshman center fielder Kade Kern dug in with the bases loaded and one out, then drew a walk to score sophomore pinch-hitter Nolan Clegg. A wild pitch scored Okuley, then redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl hit a two-run double to put the game at 16-7.

Freshman left-hander Connor O’Halloran was credited with the four runs against, but forced a groundout to end the game.

Ohio State drew seven walks against eight strikeouts, leaving eight runners on base. However, the Buckeyes were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position while Michigan was 9-for-18.

“We’re gonna have to stay extremely focused and gear up for [Maryland]. They’re a scrappy team, they’re a good team," Seymour said. "Gear up and get ready to hit the road, focus on some little things, get our bodies right this week. We got a big series, we have to respond next week. Looking forward to getting back on track and just staying focused because everything we want to do, we still can do."

The Buckeyes will remain on the road as they travel to College Park for a three-game set at Maryland beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.