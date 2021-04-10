BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes shut out 7-0 by Wolverines Saturday, rubber game Sunday

The Buckeyes will have to wait another day for their chance to claim their first road-series win in Ann Arbor since 1999.

Ohio State (13-8) was shut out by Michigan (14-7) on Saturday 7-0 after Wolverines sophomore right-hander Cameron Weston threw 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and three walks, striking out five.

“We had great momentum and brought that momentum into today and just didn't have a great game today,” head coach Greg Beals said. “But, you know, the opportunity to win the series is still in hand. The bullpen is intact and ready to go, along with [junior right-hander] Jack Neely on the start, so we are quickly looking forward to tomorrow's ballgame."

Junior second baseman and Wolverines No. 9 hitter in the lineup Riley Bertram led the way with three hits in four at-bats, including two doubles and driving in three runs while scoring two himself.

Fifth-year shortstop Benjamin Sems also recorded a multi-hit game for the Wolverines while crossing home plate twice as well. Six different Michigan hitters found a base hit, while five scored.

Redshirt-junior left-hander Seth Lonsway took the loss Saturday after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings. Following up on his 17-strikeout performance a week ago, Lonsway recorded double-digits again with 10. He walked five while throwing one wild pitch and an errant pickoff to second base.

“I thought he controlled the tempo of the game. As a starter, you give us the chance to win the game, your job is done there,” senior catcher Archer Brookman said. “I definitely thought he gave us a chance to win. I mean, he gave up a couple runs here and there but, you know what, so be it. We didn't help him out a lot on offense, but Seth’s our guy. We're going to ride with Seth, and he knows that we know that.”

Ohio State scattered six base hits and left eight runners on base, just one fewer than Michigan’s nine. Redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl went 2-4 at the plate.

