Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took to Twitter on Monday evening to thank Schiano for his years with the Buckeyes and wish him well in his next endeavor in coaching.

With all of Ohio State’s coaching moves over the last couple of days you had to figure that someone was going to need to clear the deck and to confirm earlier news brought to BuckeyeGrove.com by Marc Givler, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is out of the Ohio State program.

During Day’s three-game run as Ohio State’s head coach during Urban Meyer’s suspension, both Schiano and Kevin Wilson, both former head coaches, were both very valuable to Day as he was making the transition from lifelong assistant to head coach.

“(I) also want to thank Greg for his wisdom and thoughtful guidance during my time as acting head coach this season,” Day said via Twitter. “I wish him the best as he pursues options in the NFL.”

Schiano joined the Buckeyes for the 2016 season after the departure of Chris Ash to take over the head coaching position at Rutgers, a job that Schiano had once held. During Schiano’s three seasons on staff, the Buckeyes went 36-5 but the 2018 season was a challenging one as Ohio State’s defense took a major step back in most statistical categories.

The outgoing coach was briefly linked with the then vacant head coaching job with the Tennessee Volunteers and there were reports that a memorandum of agreement between the school and Schiano in place. The Volunteers walked away from that deal after fan uproar became too much to handle and that situation still may not be resolved at this point based on what was signed and what was not signed.

Schiano would return to Ohio State but it was a tough season for the defense with the loss of Nick Bosa, losses in the secondary to early draft declarations and much more that had the Buckeyes yielding more points, yards and big plays that most fans had grown accustomed to.

Earlier on Monday, Day announced the hiring of Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley, each as co-Defensive Coordinators and that all but assured that Schiano’s time in Columbus (Ohio) was done. This announcement confirms it as the Buckeyes look to turn the page in 2019.