Ryan Day's first coaching staff should be finalized soon, but there are several moving parts still in play as things are finalized. One big domino has fallen as BuckeyeGrove.com has learned that defensive coordinator Greg Schiano will not return to the program for the 2019 season.

Schiano has been the defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes for the past three seasons, joining the program in 2016 when former defensive coordinator Chris Ash left Columbus to take the head coaching position at Rutgers. Schiano spent a year working with now Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell in 2016 and spent the following two seasons primarily in charge of the defense, though he shared a co-coordinator title with Alex Grinch.

Day has yet to announce a replacement for the departed Grinch and with Schiano not returning, will be making at least two new hires on the defensive staff. Sources, however, believe that as many as four new defensive coaches could be brought into the program before the dust settles.

Multiple sources also believe that current Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison has emerged as a candidate to join Day's staff in Columbus. The Buckeyes have also been pursuing Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington. According to sources, Mattison is being targeted for a defensive coordinator role while Washington's potential title unknown.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more as it is available.