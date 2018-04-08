The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder started 34 games for the Seminoles this past season and averaged 8.0 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He saw his role start to dwindle with the rise of Trent Forrest and opted to transfer at the end of the recently completed season.

Obviously, everything went well with Walker telling Chris Holtmann that he wants to be in. Walker will have to sit out for the 2018-19 season and then will have two years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2019-20 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men's basketball team has added another piece to the puzzle but will have to wait a year before they see things pay off. The Buckeyes are the destination for former Florida State guard C.J. Walker who made a recent weekend visit to Ohio State to check things out.

My family and I have came to a great decision! With that being said I would like to say I have committed to The Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/9RLrlfECy6

A product of Indianapolis (Walker moved to Indiana at the age of three), he was recruited by Holtmann and his staff while at Butler but opted to head to the ACC and Florida State rather than stay home and play at the local school. Now, Walker will have the opportunity to play under Holtmann and his staff as part of the Buckeyes, but just not this upcoming season.



Walker will be able to practice with the team however and will give the Buckeyes some much needed depth during practice as the team is still in search of adding another piece to the 2018-19 season, likely by way of the graduate transfer.

The Buckeyes will be welcoming a signing class of four incoming freshmen this season as the team sees four players coming off of scholarship, including reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Keita Bates-Diop.

Ohio State finished second in the Big Ten in 2017-18 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Gonzaga in Boise (Idaho), 90-84, in a game where the Buckeyes held a five-point lead in the final six minutes of play after spotting the Zags a big lead in the first half.

The Buckeyes are currently sitting at 11 scholarship players with the addition of Walker, who will go on scholarship despite not being eligible due to transfer regulations. A graduate transfer would move the Buckeyes up to 12 with that player and C.J. Jackson both coming off of scholarship after the next season.