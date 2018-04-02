This does not mean that the Buckeyes are done trying to add to the 2018-19 team however. It seems unlikely that Ohio State will add another high school player in the late signing class and rather may go the route of a transfer, with a graduate transfer being the most desirable with immediate eligibility.

That would still leave Ohio State with three spots open in 2019 to add to the roster with a graduate transfer likely only having the one year of eligibility left.

So, what are the Buckeyes looking for? The belief is that a point guard would be ideal with no true point guard on the team. Williams handled point guard duties as did Tate, and neither are with the team moving forward. C.J. Jackson is more of a shooting guard and may not be the best option to run the point, but that remains to be seen.

There is nothing that says the Buckeyes have to stop at one however. Especially if we are talking about one-year commitments on players who can play immediately and contribute. So that means the net that the Buckeyes are casting is wide and not limited to point guards, or even guards alone with some talented forwards out there trying to find a new home.

We take a look at a few of the names that the Buckeyes could be looking at. This list is far from a complete list and could change quickly at a moment's notice.