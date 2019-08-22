COLUMBUS, Ohio – Make your plans now, the Ohio State football program has filled out all of its schedules through the 2023 season after announcing three games on Thursday afternoon. The Buckeyes have announced home games against Arkansas State (2022), San Jose State (2023) and Western Kentucky (2023).

Ohio State’s 2020 and 2021 schedules were already completed in advance of this release of games.

The Buckeyes have never played against either Arkansas State or Western Kentucky in series history and only have one meeting against San Jose State, a 50-7 win in the 2002 season.

Ohio State’s game against Arkansas State will fall into the week two slot, a game after Ohio State hosts Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium for the season opener.

2023 will see the Buckeyes play San Jose State (week two) and Western Kentucky (week three) in back-to-back weeks after opening the season at Indiana in a season opening league contest.

It is being reported that Arkansas State will receive 1.8-million dollars for traveling to Ohio State to play the Buckeyes. Financial numbers were not immediately available for what either San Jose State or Western Kentucky will receive.

2019 Ohio State Schedule

All times EDT

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon on FOX (Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game)

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati – Noon on ABC (Hall of Fame game)

Sept. 14 – at Indiana – Noon on FOX

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio) – (Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care game)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Homecoming game)

Oct. 12 – Off

Oct. 18 – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin – (Buckeye Club game)

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland (Military Appreciation game)

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State (Senior Day)

Nov. 30 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

Future Schedules

2020 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – Buffalo

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game

2021 Schedule

Sept. 4 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 1 – at Penn State

Oct. 8 – Rutgers

Oct. 15 – Iowa

Oct. 22 – Off

Oct. 29 – Indiana

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Wisconsin

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – San Jose State

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland

Oct. 14 – at Purdue

Oct. 21 – Penn State

Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game