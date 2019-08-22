Buckeyes add three opponents to future schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Make your plans now, the Ohio State football program has filled out all of its schedules through the 2023 season after announcing three games on Thursday afternoon. The Buckeyes have announced home games against Arkansas State (2022), San Jose State (2023) and Western Kentucky (2023).
Ohio State’s 2020 and 2021 schedules were already completed in advance of this release of games.
The Buckeyes have never played against either Arkansas State or Western Kentucky in series history and only have one meeting against San Jose State, a 50-7 win in the 2002 season.
Ohio State’s game against Arkansas State will fall into the week two slot, a game after Ohio State hosts Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium for the season opener.
2023 will see the Buckeyes play San Jose State (week two) and Western Kentucky (week three) in back-to-back weeks after opening the season at Indiana in a season opening league contest.
It is being reported that Arkansas State will receive 1.8-million dollars for traveling to Ohio State to play the Buckeyes. Financial numbers were not immediately available for what either San Jose State or Western Kentucky will receive.
2019 Ohio State Schedule
All times EDT
Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon on FOX (Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game)
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati – Noon on ABC (Hall of Fame game)
Sept. 14 – at Indiana – Noon on FOX
Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio) – (Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care game)
Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
Oct. 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Homecoming game)
Oct. 12 – Off
Oct. 18 – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. on FS1
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin – (Buckeye Club game)
Nov. 2 – Off
Nov. 9 – Maryland (Military Appreciation game)
Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
Nov. 23 – Penn State (Senior Day)
Nov. 30 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
Future Schedules
2020 Schedule
Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
Sept. 12 – at Oregon
Sept. 19 – Buffalo
Sept. 26 – Rutgers
Oct. 3 – Off
Oct. 10 – Iowa
Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
Oct. 24 – at Penn State
Oct. 31 – Nebraska
Nov. 7 – Indiana
Nov. 14 – at Maryland
Nov. 21 – at Illinois
Nov. 28 – Michigan
Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game
2021 Schedule
Sept. 4 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Nebraska
Oct. 9 – Purdue
Oct. 16 – Off
Oct. 23 – at Rutgers
Oct. 30 – Michigan State
Nov. 6 – at Indiana
Nov. 13 – Maryland
Nov. 20 – Penn State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
2022 Schedule
Sept. 3 – Notre Dame
Sept. 10 – Arkansas State
Sept. 17 – Toledo
Sept. 24 – at Michigan State
Oct. 1 – at Penn State
Oct. 8 – Rutgers
Oct. 15 – Iowa
Oct. 22 – Off
Oct. 29 – Indiana
Nov. 5 – at Northwestern
Nov. 12 – Wisconsin
Nov. 19 – at Maryland
Nov. 26 – Michigan
Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game
2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Indiana
Sept. 9 – San Jose State
Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
Sept. 30 – Off
Oct. 7 – Maryland
Oct. 14 – at Purdue
Oct. 21 – Penn State
Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
Nov. 11 – Michigan State
Nov. 18 – Minnesota
Nov. 25 – at Michigan
Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game