COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State saw a lot of success on National Signing Day last week. The Buckeyes brought in the No. 3 recruiting class with three five-star recruits and are celebrating the best recruiting class in the Big Ten.

Undeniably the best area the Buckeyes recruited this cycle, however, was with the receivers. Possibly the best single position group of any recruiting class not only this year but in recent memory, Ohio State brought in two five-star receivers, Julian Fleming (No. 1 receiver in the nation) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and four-star recruits Gee Scott and Mookie Cooper to solidify the Buckeyes' receiving room for years to come.

When these four receivers join the team, the Buckeyes will be coming off of a playoff berth (and potential national championship), but don't think there won't be a place for them to immediately contribute on the team.

It'll be a competitive class with all four guys looking for playing time, and Brian Hartline says they all have the make up to make an immediate impact for Ohio State.

"These guys have the make up, they want to come in and compete and I know they're going to do that. And I think that we're going to provide them with as many resources as possible to be successful," Hartline said. "But again, this is just kind of like a checkpoint, you know, it's like Mario Kart, you know, you get the race started good, we hit the first checkpoint just to get the next checkpoint. So we'll keep pushing but this is just the beginning."