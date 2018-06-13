COLUMBUS, Ohio – Parkersburg (W. Va.) tight end Brenton Strange may be a new name for Ohio State recruiting fans but that should be short-lived as the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder made quite an impression during a Tuesday camp on campus.

How impressive was Strange? Impressive enough to earn an offer from Urban Meyer and now the three-star tight end has a lot to think about with the Buckeyes calling.

"I came in (Tuesday) thinking I need to do my best and get an offer," Strange said of his mindset of coming into camp and trying to earn an offer. "It felt really good especially because it is from the Buckeyes."

Strange worked under the watchful eye of co-Offensive Coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and picked up a lot of advice during the Ohio State camp.

"I learned a bunch of stuff," Strange said. "I learned stuff that I have not learned at a camp before."

This is not Strange's first trip to Columbus and the sleeper tight end was told by the Ohio State coaches that it might be very rewarding if he were to come back and camp with the Buckeyes, something that he did in fact do.