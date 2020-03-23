Ohio State's staff may not be able to go to work at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but Ryan Day and the rest of the coaches have been very busy in getting ready for the 2020 season and recruiting for the future.

The Buckeyes made a splash in both areas over the last week, adding Oklahoma graduate transfer Trey Sermon to bolster the running back room, and securing the commitments of four players in the Class of 2021, with another one possibly on the way this week.

What do the latest additions to the program mean when it comes to the scholarship count for the upcoming season? What do they mean when it comes to spots available in the 2021 class? Today, on BuckeyeGrove, we break down the numbers and provide the answers to those questions.