The news was made official today as Sermon went to social media to confirm that he is in fact now committed to Ohio State and will look to add to an Ohio State running back room that has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries over the last several months.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have dipped into the transfer portal and picked up what should be a key piece to the upcoming season with former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon , who will join Ohio State and step into a thin running back room.

Sermon, a senior-to-be running back is coming off of his own knee injury but should be good to go well in advance of the start of the season. He will join a room that only had one healthy scholarship back in the spring with Steele Chambers looking to be the only guy to carry the mail before spring practice abruptly ended.

Sermon, a former four-star spent three years in Norman (Okla.) and shared duties with Kennedy Brooks and various running quarterbacks. Sermon’s best year statistically was the 2018 campaign where he rushed for 947 yards on 164 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. He would rush for a strong clip of 5.8 YPC over that season.

The talented back would be lost after only 54 carries in the 2019 season as a knee injury against Iowa State would sideline him for the season.

He will now step into a room, whenever normal football operations resume, that has a pair of injured backs on the mend with Master Teague dealing with a reported Achilles injury that should have him back right around the start of the season and Marcus Crowley, who is also rehabbing from his own knee injury that occurred during the 2019 season. Ohio State will also be bringing in a true freshman back in Miyan Williams after the spring semester ends to join the mix.

Sermon will have just one year of eligibility left as a one-year graduate transfer and will be granted immediate eligibility. The Buckeyes have been working hard to recruit for the future and took a big first step by landing a verbal commitment from Evan Pryor recently.