After being taken with the No. 2 selection in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will start his NFL career in San Francisco with the 49ers as the amount of Bosas in the NFL doubled.

Bosa came to Ohio State following in the footsteps of his older brother and current Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. With dawning the same No. 97 and the same name, many people were looking for the same, if not more production from the former five-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Although Nick didn't capture a national championship like Joey did in 2015, Nick achieved many accolades in the 29 career games he suited up for in his three years at Ohio State including a breakout year as a sophomore in 2017. Along with being named an American Football Coaches Association All-American, Big Ten's Smith-Brown defensive lineman of the year and All-Big Ten Conference, Bosa recorded 34 total tackles, 19 solo tackles with 16 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

In the following season, Bosa played just ten quarters before suffering a groin/core injury in a neutral site game against TCU that pushed him to declare for the NFL Draft while using the balance of the season to get healthy. Bosa had 11 solo and 14 total tackles along with six tackles-for-loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his final season in the Scarlet and Gray.

Much of the debate around Bosa after declaring for the NFL Draft halfway through the college football season was if he was a team player or not. Although it would take a lot of effort and rehab to get back fully healthy and up to game speed, Bosa believed that rushing back to get into a season without doing much to improve his draft stock wasn't worth the risk and it paid off going early in the first round of this draft.

Bosa is the seventh Ohio State defensive end to be chosen since the 2010 NFL Draft and fourth in the last two years, joining Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes, who were selected in second, third and fourth-rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.