COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Speculation about Ohio State’s new bullet position was all the rage just a couple offseasons ago, but the defensive back-linebacker hybrid spot has seemed all-but defunct since that time.

However, there may be new life yet for the bullet, as Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said Monday that third-year linebacker Craig Young has done work both inside and out that could see him utilized in a different manner this season.

“I can’t think of any other position changes, Craig Young is probably the one that’s been a little bit at safety, a little bit at linebacker. Can do a couple different things,” Day said. “But other than that, everybody’s kind of where we were when we finished up the season.”