Bisontis happy to build his relationship with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There was a strong offensive line group on campus for the Ohio State camp on Wednesday and while Ramsey (N.J.) lineman Chase Bisontis did not make it for the morning session, he mo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news