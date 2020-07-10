BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten recruiting analysis: Each team ranked nationally & in conference

Ohio State holds a commanding lead in the 2021 national rankings. The second-place team, Tennessee trails by 437 points while the third-place Florida Gators are 590 points behind. With a long way left to go until this cycle concludes teams like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU are poised to make serious runs at the top spot. However, if the Ohio State staff is able to land 40% of their remaining top-five targets plus sign all their current commits they should easily take the 2021 title.

While the Buckeyes still have to maintain their national ranking, the Big Ten is just a race for second place. That being what it is, the conference is still well represented with six teams in the top-30 including the surprising Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 19. Rutgers probably won’t finish in the top-twenty-five but they could maintain top-thirty status. Meanwhile, Michigan is sixth, Iowa sits at number 12, Wisconsin at 13, Minnesota sits at 20, Penn State at 23, and Maryland at 30.

Here is the long drawn out version of how Rivals awards recruiting points. Here's the simplified version: The team with the most highly ranked players win. With that knowledge in mind, let's take a look at how the Big Ten is doing on the national scale.



