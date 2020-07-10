 BuckeyeGrove - Big Ten recruiting analysis: Each team ranked nationally & in conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 08:27:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten recruiting analysis: Each team ranked nationally & in conference

Dave Lackford • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer

Ohio State holds a commanding lead in the 2021 national rankings. The second-place team, Tennessee trails by 437 points while the third-place Florida Gators are 590 points behind. With a long way left to go until this cycle concludes teams like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU are poised to make serious runs at the top spot. However, if the Ohio State staff is able to land 40% of their remaining top-five targets plus sign all their current commits they should easily take the 2021 title.

While the Buckeyes still have to maintain their national ranking, the Big Ten is just a race for second place. That being what it is, the conference is still well represented with six teams in the top-30 including the surprising Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 19. Rutgers probably won’t finish in the top-twenty-five but they could maintain top-thirty status. Meanwhile, Michigan is sixth, Iowa sits at number 12, Wisconsin at 13, Minnesota sits at 20, Penn State at 23, and Maryland at 30.

Here is the long drawn out version of how Rivals awards recruiting points. Here's the simplified version: The team with the most highly ranked players win. With that knowledge in mind, let's take a look at how the Big Ten is doing on the national scale.


1. Ohio State 

Big Ten Rank: 1st

Class Breakdown: 18 total commits — three five-stars, 12 four-stars, two three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: Pickerington (Ohio) North five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer

Top Uncommitted Target: J.T. Tuimoloau

6. Michigan

Big Ten Rank: 2nd

Class Breakdown: 19 total commits — nine four-stars, nine three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Top Uncommitted Target: Donavan Edwards

12. Iowa 

Big Ten Rank: 3rd

Class Breakdown: 17 total commits — three four-stars, 13 three-stars and one two-star

Top Commit: Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier four-star offensive lineman David Davidkov.

Top uncommitted target: Thomas Fidone

13. Wisconsin

Big Ten Rank: 4th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — five four-stars and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana four-star strongside defensive end T.J. Bollers.

Top Uncommitted Target: Nolan Rucci

17. Rutgers

Big Ten Rank: 5th

Class Breakdown: 21 total commits — 15 three-stars and six two-stars

Top Commits: Four pledges are rated as 5.7 three-stars, though none of them are ranked nationally — Alijah Clark, a six-foot-two, 180-pound safety from Camden High in Camden, NJ is the highest-rated player at his position.

Top Uncommitted Target: Tywone Malone

19. Minnesota

Big Ten Rank: 6th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — two four-stars and 13 three-stars

Top Commit: Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson.

Top Uncommitted Target: Kevin Gilliam

23. Penn State

Big Ten Rank: 7th

Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — six four-stars and six three-stars

Top Commit: Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall.

Top-ranked Uncommitted target: Nolan Rucci

30. Maryland 

Big Ten Rank: 8th

Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — three four-stars, 10 three-stars and two two-stars

Top Commit: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard four-star linebacker Demeioun Robinson.

Top Uncommitted Target: Greg Penn

32. Nebraska

Big Ten Rank: 9th

Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — two four-stars and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Elkhorn (Neb.) South four-star offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka.

Top Uncommitted Target: Thomas Fidone

35. Northwestern

Big Ten Rank: 10th

Class Breakdown: 13 total commits — three four-stars, eight three-stars and two two-stars

Top Commit: Lake Forest (Ill.) High four-star linebacker Mac Uihlein.

Top Uncommitted Target: Ceyair Wright

50. Michigan State

Big Ten Rank: 11th

Class Breakdown: 11 total commits — one four-star and 10 three-stars

Top Commit: Venice (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Charles Brantley.

Top Uncommitted Target: Rayshaun Benny

55. Indiana

Big Ten Rank: 12th

Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — two four-stars and seven three-stars

Top Commit: Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley.

Top Uncommitted Target: Rayshaun Benny

61. Purdue

Big Ten Rank: 14th

Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — nine three-stars

Top Commits: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star athlete Byron Threats.

Top Uncommitted Target: Yanni Karlaftis


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}