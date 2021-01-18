BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 69 - Buckeyes making some noise

While many people were 100-percent focused on the Ohio State football season, the Ohio State men's basketball team has already played 14 games this year and are sitting at 11-3, ranked in the top-25 and coming off of a big road win at Illinois.

That does not get Chris Holtmann's team anything at this point with at least 11 league games left to go (there is still the matter of a postponed Penn State game to sort out as well) and many of them coming against teams ranked in the top-15 in the current polls.

With that being said, this team may be overachieving in the eyes of many, especially down a couple of point guards and having to adjust more on the fly than they have had to in past seasons.

We are taking a brief break from talking football to dedicate this show entirely to Ohio State men's basketball as Marcus Horton joins Kevin Noon to talk about what we have seen so far, what happened in Ohio State's most recent game and what to look ahead to as the Buckeyes look to keep pace with the rest of the top teams in the Big Ten.

Check it out here on our BuckeyeGrove Instant Access (BIA) Podcast as we promise to return to a more regular broadcast schedule now that bowl travel is over and done with for another year.

Be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show.