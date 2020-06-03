We continue to profile our new staff here at BuckeyeGrove and today we had the chance to catch up with our new team writer, Griffin Strom.

For those who read The Lantern on campus at The Ohio State University, the name is not a new one as he is just coming off of a year where he was the Sports Editor for the paper. We have had a chance to watch young Mr. Strom develop through his writing career and were more than happy to snap him up upon graduation to continue covering the Buckeyes and bringing top-notch coverage of everyone’s favorite team.

As a central-Ohio native, he knows more than a thing or two about the Buckeyes and during this BIA podcast interview, he will explain how Ohio State plays a role in some of his earliest memories.

Help us welcome Griffin to the family and give a listen to this latest podcast. If you want to reach out and drop him a note, be sure to either do that in The Horseshoe Lounge or send him an email at Griffin@BuckeyeGrove.com.