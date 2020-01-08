As we told you earlier, the Buckeyes got a major commitment for the class of 2021 with the addition of Houston (Texas) offensive lineman Donovan Jackson to the class. It is Ohio State’s second commitment in as many days for the ’21 class, a class that is already starting to round into a nice shape for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

For those of you who have been longtime members to BuckeyesGrove.com, Jackson is not a new name or face as we had a chance to talk to him this past year on our annual Southern Swing trip. We then caught up with him again at the annual Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta just a few short weeks after that.

At that point it was already recognized that Jackson was going to be a priority recruit and while at the moment it may have felt that the Buckeyes were going to be in a battle to pull Jackson out of the Lone Star State, we already knew that Ohio State was going to give it their best shot.