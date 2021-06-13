It’s been 10 years since Ohio State lost two games to Big Ten competition in the same year, and we’re two-and-a-half seasons removed from the last Buckeye loss to any intra-conference foe.

Not since 2004 has any team in the Big Ten managed to notch a second-consecutive win over Ohio State –– a stat so startling that it all but begs for a deeper investigation.

We began that pursuit Saturday with a look at the last time each team in the Big Ten East division pulled off back-to-back wins against the Buckeyes, where only one team has done so in the 21st century, but today we’re turning our attention west.

Below, we break into the archives for a glance at the most recent back-to-back Ohio State losses suffered at the hands of Big Ten West opponents.