Banks game-time decision, Egbuka out as Ohio State takes on Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 4 Ohio State could be down one defensive back when it takes on No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks was listed as a game-time decision on the Buckeyes' injury report, joining 15 players who will be unavailable against the Spartans starting at noon.
According to a tweet sent out by Banks Saturday morning, it seems as though the senior cornerback expects to play against the Spartans.
Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will not be available against Michigan State, and is making his first appearance on the injury list this season. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV will also be unavailable Saturday.
After being listed as a game-time decision against Purdue, safety Marcus Hooker is out against the Spartans.
Both running back Master Teague III and center Toby Wilson are available after missing the Buckeyes' 59-31 win against the Boilermakers last week, along with offensive linemen Jack Forsman and Enokk Vimahi
Having not played since Ohio State's matchup with Maryland, offensive lineman Harry Miller will reportedly miss the rest of the season to rehab a lower leg injury. The junior played 26 total snaps against the Terrapins and Rutgers.
Here's Ohio State's full injury report ahead of its matchup with Michigan State:
Game-time decision
CB Sevyn Banks
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
S Jantzen Dunn
WR Emeka Egbuka
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
DL Darrion Henry-Young
S Marcus Hooker
CB Jakailin Johnson
S Jaylen Johnson
DT Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
S Josh Proctor
Here's what it means for Ohio State
After missing the first two games of the season, Banks has been a regular in Ohio State's defensive backfield, rotating in with cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown as the three leading snap getters at the position.
Through eight games, Banks has eight tackles — seven solo — with a tackle for loss.
There have been times where the senior cornerback has struggled in coverage, allowing 11 receptions on 15 targets for 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, compared to two pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus. Banks has also missed four tackles this season
Banks played only 26 snaps against Purdue last week, his lowest since the 25 he opened his season with against Tulsa. In his place, Brown recorded 49 snaps — his highest since the 73 he recorded against Tulsa — while Lejond Cavazos came in for five.
If Banks missed the Michigan State game, Brown and Burke will likely not see much time on the sideline.
While Egbuka has made an impact at times in the passing game, bringing in six catches for 145 yards, Ohio State will miss the freshman wide receiver most in the kickoff return game in the first absence of his college career.
Egbuka has returned 13 of Ohio State's 17 kicks for an average of 32.1 yards per return, including a long of 67 yards.
This season, wide receiver Xavier Johnson has brought back two kicks for 37 total yards with a long of 22, while linebacker Steele Chambers (13) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (19) have each recorded one kickoff return.
In the running back room, Henderson, Miyan Williams and Teague will all be available for the fourth time all season and for the first time since the Nebraska game.
No. 4 Ohio State will take on No. 7 Michigan State at 12 p.m. Saturday.