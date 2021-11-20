Banks game-time decision, Egbuka out as Ohio State takes on Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 4 Ohio State could be down one defensive back when it takes on No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks was listed as a game-time decision on the Buckeyes' injury report, joining 15 players who will be unavailable against the Spartans starting at noon. According to a tweet sent out by Banks Saturday morning, it seems as though the senior cornerback expects to play against the Spartans.

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will not be available against Michigan State, and is making his first appearance on the injury list this season. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV will also be unavailable Saturday. After being listed as a game-time decision against Purdue, safety Marcus Hooker is out against the Spartans. Both running back Master Teague III and center Toby Wilson are available after missing the Buckeyes' 59-31 win against the Boilermakers last week, along with offensive linemen Jack Forsman and Enokk Vimahi Having not played since Ohio State's matchup with Maryland, offensive lineman Harry Miller will reportedly miss the rest of the season to rehab a lower leg injury. The junior played 26 total snaps against the Terrapins and Rutgers. Here's Ohio State's full injury report ahead of its matchup with Michigan State: Game-time decision CB Sevyn Banks Unavailable WR Kamryn Babb RB Marcus Crowley S Jantzen Dunn WR Emeka Egbuka DE Tyler Friday LB Palaie Gaoteote IV DL Darrion Henry-Young S Marcus Hooker CB Jakailin Johnson S Jaylen Johnson DT Jaden McKenzie LB Mitchell Melton OL Harry Miller DL Noah Potter S Josh Proctor

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will miss the Buckeyes' game against Michigan State. (Scott Stuart)