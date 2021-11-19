What will Harry Miller's role look like in 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harry Miller's season is over.

According to a report by Austin Ward of Lettermen Row and confirmed by his mother on Twitter, the junior offensive lineman will miss the rest of the 2021 season rehabbing a lower leg injury.

Miller was scratched from the starting lineup before the season opener against Minnesota, taking the field intermittently over the course of the season for a total of 26 snaps.

According to offensive line coach Greg Studrawa earlier in the season, Miller was not practicing consistently enough to warrant consistent playing time, checking in at guard with redshirt freshman Luke Wypler taking control of the center position

In 2020, Miller started seven games at left guard while earning "champion" honors three times.

"It certainly hasn’t been the year he had hoped and worked so hard for, but still believing in His plan and perfect timing," Kristina Miller, Harry Miller's mother, posted on Twitter.