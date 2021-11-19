What will Harry Miller's role look like in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harry Miller's season is over.
According to a report by Austin Ward of Lettermen Row and confirmed by his mother on Twitter, the junior offensive lineman will miss the rest of the 2021 season rehabbing a lower leg injury.
Miller was scratched from the starting lineup before the season opener against Minnesota, taking the field intermittently over the course of the season for a total of 26 snaps.
According to offensive line coach Greg Studrawa earlier in the season, Miller was not practicing consistently enough to warrant consistent playing time, checking in at guard with redshirt freshman Luke Wypler taking control of the center position
In 2020, Miller started seven games at left guard while earning "champion" honors three times.
"It certainly hasn’t been the year he had hoped and worked so hard for, but still believing in His plan and perfect timing," Kristina Miller, Harry Miller's mother, posted on Twitter.
What will Harry Miller's role look like next year?
First, it seems like Ohio State will be losing two players from its offensive line: redshirt senior left guard Thayer Munford and redshirt junior left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who will be participating in the Buckeyes' senior day festivities prior to the Michigan State game Saturday.
With Paris Johnson Jr. occupying the right guard position as a natural tackle, it seems obvious to think Johnson could move back occupying Petit-Frere's position on the left side, leaving both of Ohio State's guard positions open.
Ohio State redshirt junior Matthew Jones has a good chance to fill one of those spots, finding more stable playing time after serving as a utility man for each of the three inside positions on the line in 2021.
Miller could slide back in at left guard, with Wypler at center, but Ohio State also has an option to use current freshman Donovan Jackson at guard, who has played 74 snaps this season, including two against Purdue, or even incoming four-star freshman Tegra Tshabola.
No matter which linemen fill which spots, versatility has come in handy for the Buckeyes in 2021, leading the Big Ten with averaging 6.1 yards per rush and only 11 sacks in 10 games.