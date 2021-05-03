Since Kye Stokes committed to the Buckeyes last night, we have unveiled an exclusive video interview with him, as well as an impact analysis of his commitment.

We wanted to bring a fresh new perspective to our coverage of Stokes’ decision, however, and one of the best people to assist us with that is Armwood Head Football Coach Evan Davis.

Davis has been coaching him going back to when Stokes joined the Hawks as a freshman, and witnessed his development first-hand over the past three years.

He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about who Ohio State is getting in Stokes, the type of player he is, and the kind of person he will be in the locker room and the community.