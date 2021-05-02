For the first time in over two months, The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from a prospect in the 2022 class.

Just minutes ago, three-star safety Kye Stokes announced his decision to join forces with the Buckeyes. This announcement comes just six days after Ohio State extended an offer to him.

One can make the argument that Stokes is underrated as there is a lot to like about the product out of Armwood High School. Stokes is not only dynamic on the gridiron, but his off-the-field character and stellar work in the classroom makes him a perfect culture fit for the Buckeyes.

In this commitment analysis, we take a look at what Stokes brings to the field, what this means for Ryan Day and Company, and how Ohio State’s roster will look like before Stokes arrives.

We also welcome on Armwood Head Football Coach Evan Davis to discuss Stokes’ abilities as a football player.