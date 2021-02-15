BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: OSU stays at No. 4, UM remains No. 3

Ohio State’s win streak extended to six this past week, but the Buckeyes stayed put at No. 4 in Monday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll.

Michigan, which had been off for several weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, returned to action with a win over Wisconsin on Sunday to remain ahead of the Buckeyes at No. 3. Ohio State will host the Wolverines on Sunday.

Gonzaga and Baylor remained at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the latest poll.

Ohio State blew out Indiana 78-59 on Saturday behind 19 points from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, and the Buckeyes defeated Maryland on the road this past Monday. With those latest wins, the Buckeyes are sitting at third place in the Big Ten standings.

Elsewhere in the conference, Illinois moved from No. 5 to No. 6 in the AP Poll after beating Nebraska in overtime this past Friday.

Iowa jumped up four spots from No. 15 to No. 11, Wisconsin stayed at No. 21 and Purdue dropped from the rankings after coming in at No. 24 for each of the past two weeks.

This week the Buckeyes have a pair of league matchups on tap, beginning with a road trip to Penn State on Thursday before meeting Michigan at home on Sunday.