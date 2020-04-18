Ohio State has had success recruiting the West Coast under both Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, with talent such as Michael Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Chris Olave, Wyatt Davis, and, most recently, Kourt Williams and CJ Stroud hailing from the Golden State.

For Davis and Williams, the Buckeyes tapped into one of the powerhouse football programs not only in the state, but in the entire country, in Bellflower (Ca.) St. John Bosco. The program has another elite talent in the Class of 2022 that OSU is looking at in 4-star and top 100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene, who received an offer from the coaching staff on Friday night.