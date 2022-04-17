The beat goes on for Ohio State in the state of Florida.

After landing a commitment from receiver Bryson Rodgers earlier on Sunday, the well was not dry for the Buckeyes as they also received a commitment from Wharton (Tampa, Fla.) three-star cornerback Dijon Johnson later in the day.

Johnson is the ninth commitment in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class and fourth from the state of Florida in the cycle. Now that he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes, Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a look back at Johnson’s recruitment, breaking down what he provides Ohio State on the field and analyzing the next steps for the Buckeyes as they continue to build their 2023 class: