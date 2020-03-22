COLUMBUS, Ohio - After just one season with the Buckeyes, Alonzo Gaffney will not return to the program for his sophomore season according to a report from 247Sports.

The freshman forward will instead opt to look towards professional options. Gaffney did not play in any of Ohio State's final five contests.

Gaffney was the No. 52 ranked player in the class of 2019 and the No. 11 power forward in the class.

He committed to Ohio State late on Nov. 11, 2018, over programs such as Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

In 17 games with Ohio State, Gaffney averaged 6.8 minutes, 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He had a career-high of 10 points and eight rebounds in his first appearance against Umass-Lowell on Nov. 10.

This is the second departure this week for Ohio State with D.J. Carton electing to enter the transfer portal, though the Buckeyes did pick up Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns late Saturday night.