The Buckeyes have used the transfer portal to great success under Chris Holtmann and have gone back to pick up talented local player in forward Seth Towns.

Towns announced on ESPN on Saturday night as part of the nightly SportsCenter show.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder will be coming in as a graduate transfer with the potential of having two years of eligibility after spending the previous three seasons as a member of the Crimson of Harvard after starring at Columbus (Ohio) Northland high school before that.

This came down to just two schools at the end as Towns narrowed the list to Ohio State and Duke with the Blue Devils getting involved late in the process. Ultimately, it appeared the chance to come back home put Ohio State over the top.

"Home is where the heart is, you hear that all the time," Towns said during the broadcast. "I am incredibly excited to play at home. My parents are the two biggest Buckeye fans you might ever come across. Having the opportunity to play for the school that you have always dreamed of playing for since I was a little kid, that opportunity for fight for the city that raised me is so invaluable. It gives me a ton of pride."

Towns has been injured over the last two seasons and does not have any recorded stats since the 2017-18 season. During two years of competition, Towns has played in 57 games while starting in 44 of those game. In that 17-18 season, Towns averaged 16 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds per game and shooting better than 44-percent from beyond the three-point line.

Towns had plenty of options including the likes of Michigan, Virginia, Syracuse, Kansas and Maryland among others.

The Buckeyes still need to do some shifting in terms of scholarship numbers to make everything fit but just like football, everything will get sorted out.

Towns will have two years of eligibility with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will also have Justice Sueing becoming eligible this upcoming season after he sat out his NCAA mandated transfer year after leaving the Cal Berkley program. Sueing suffered a foot injury that required surgery in February of this year. Ohio State should also be getting Musa Jallow back next season after an injury-plagued year ended up resulting in a redshirt season.

Other transfers that the Buckeyes have landed under Holtmann include Keyshawn Woods, CJ Walker and Andrew Dakich.