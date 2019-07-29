CHICAGO – Ryan Day has seemed to settle into his new role as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes but the real test will come once the season starts in just a little more than 30 days from now. Recruiting has been moving forward at a great place with more than 20 players committed (notwithstanding a difficult Sunday on the running backs front), the public appearances are in full-swing with Day just recently throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park before the Yankees/Red Sox game and generally just assimilating to one of the biggest jobs in the college coaching profession.

Training camp starts at the end of the week and Day will take another step toward leading the team out on the field for the first time as it being his Ohio State team, rather than his caretaking of the team during a three-game Urban Meyer suspension.

As things draw closer to that big day, does the 40-year-old Day ever just have to stop and ask himself if this is really happening?