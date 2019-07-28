Certainty has turned to uncertainty when it comes to Ohio State running back recruiting. Two top targets in Jaylan Knighton and Bijan Robinson have announcement dates set for this week and both were considered heavy Ohio State leans coming into the weekend.

Now those situations have become more volatile for Ohio State. We're talking about each and where things stand now after some potential twists and turns over the past 48 hours.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.