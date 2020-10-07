BuckeyeGrove - Alford gives update on 'extremely strong' Miyan Williams

As the youngest member of a crowded Ohio State running back room, one thing about Miyan Williams stands out to running backs coach Tony Alford.

“Miyan’s about two-and-a-half feet tall,” Alford joked when asking about his lone true freshman.

In reality, Williams stands 5-foot-8 and is the shortest Buckeye at his position, but runs with a physicality that shows his true potential.



A graduate of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Williams was a three-star recruit ranked No. 31 in Ohio by Rivals. He flipped from Iowa State to Ohio State in late November of last year.

Most known so far for his notable weight loss entering the summer, the still-stout Williams has kept the head-down style that gave him 5,823 yards in high school- a number good for No. 31 in OHSAA history.



“Miyan is tough,” Alford said. “I mean he will put his face on you, he’s a high-collision guy. He doesn’t mind contact. Runs hard.”

The lack of height his coach was quick to joke about is actually a trait Williams uses to his advantage when carrying the ball through traffic. What seems like a cartoonish idea actually becomes reality when he runs the ball behind the offensive line.

“The thing is, he’s smaller in stature- an extremely, extremely strong kid- but when he gets up on the line of scrimmage into holes, they’ll lose him,” Alford said. “They can lose sight of him behind all those bigger bodies. People will laugh and say that’s a cliche or that’s not real- no, it’s extremely real. Because they can’t find you.”