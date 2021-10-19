Al Washington addresses LB transfers as Ohio State prepares for Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Al Washington has seen a lot of change in his linebacker room over the course of 2021.

In the span of a week, the Ohio State linebackers coach lost two of his most senior members of the room to the transfer portal: senior Dallas Gant and senior K’Vaughan Pope, who left the field at halftime of the Akron game after a sideline altercation.

The perception of Ohio State’s linebacker room was one of disarray, one of youth and inexperience, one filled with questions. But to Washington, the reality was that the players in his unit stuck together, united on the same purpose.

“We held it together by staying focused on what was the objective,” Washington said Tuesday. “We were all supportive. It is what it is, so to speak, we had to be supportive and keep moving forward.

“That’s been the narrative. It’s never gone negative. We’ve always been positive. We’ve got to take advantage of the talent we have.”

Washington doesn’t look at Gant or Pope in disdain for leaving. He said he has nothing but love for them, even though he could see the frustration in their decision.

And it’s something he felt he had to look back on in the wide scheme of leading the entire room.

“K’Vaughan was frustrated, and I get that. I don’t judge him off that. He’s a great kid,” Washington said. “Yes, you absolutely look in and say, ‘What led up to this?’ Ultimately, man, you look at those things, you apply what you learned from the situation and keep doing the best you can with the decisions you have to make.”

Washington now has a room with six scholarship linebackers, basically playing for two starting spots, with the bullet position solely in the defensive back room.

Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Simon, Teradja Mitchell — a captain who Washington said has stepped up as the room’s vocal leader — and Steele Chambers, who’s continuing to make “leaps and bounds” progress after moving from the running back room over the summer, are guys that the linebacker coach is excited about

Even without the numbers, Washington knows the talent in his room. And that’s where his objective lies.

“You have six, but you feel really good about those six,” he said. “You feel really good about where they are and where they are trending.

“You obviously would like to bolster yourself as much as you can, but to say that I’m concerned, worried, I can’t say that. I feel like who we have I feel strong about and it’s a daily deal where we have to continue to grind away and improve. That’s where my mentality is.”