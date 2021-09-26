Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope dismissed from team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced Sunday that senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was dismissed from the team after an incident during the second quarter fo Saturday's game against Akron.

n the second quarter, Pope — a former four-star linebacker in the 2018 class — tried to get onto the field during a certain defensive package and was waved off the field. The senior then got into an altercation, throwing his gloves into the stands, according to a report by Letterman Row’s Austin Ward, and was escorted off the field and into the locker room by Director of Player Development C.J. Barnett.

As the second quarter continued, Pope released two messages on his personal Twitter account. The first: “good lucc (sic) to my teammates.” The second, since deleted: “f*** (sic) Ohio State.”

Ohio State announced that Pope will remain on scholarship until the end of the semester.

Pope tweeted this statement out Sunday afternoon:

"Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

Pope recorded 19 tackles and two interceptions in his four seasons with Ohio State.