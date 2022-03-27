AJ Hoffler visit nets in-depth details on Buckeyes defense, potential role
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
AJ Hoffler made his third overall visit to Ohio State this weekend, labeling it a “Coach J Visit” because he had one main goal in mind: build on his connection with Larry Johnson and learn more abo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news