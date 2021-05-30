A look at the over/under win totals set for Ohio State and others in ‘21

Due to the COVID-19-stricken 2020 college football season, Ohio State was unable to continue its program-high run of eight-straight seasons with a double-digit win total.

That stretch began with Urban Meyer’s first year at the helm of the program in 2013, and was maintained through the head coaching switch that saw Ryan Day take over in 2019.

The Buckeyes played just eight games last year, rendering any quest for 10-plus wins futile, but with a full slate of games ahead in 2021, many will favor the Scarlet and Gray to return to –– if not surpass –– that benchmark once again.

In fact, BetOnline.ag placed the over/under number for regular season Buckeye wins at 11 ahead of 2021; a figure that Ohio State has hit or exceeded in seven of the past eight years prior to 2020.

Odds are even at -115 and -115 for the Buckeyes to reach more or less than that number during their 12-game schedule, which features Oregon, Akron and Tulsa in the nonconference, and Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue out of the Big Ten West Division, along with the usual Big Ten East slate.