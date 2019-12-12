COLUMBUS, Ohio - Other than the Rose Bowl, no other bowl has been graced more by Ohio State's presence than the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, no other team in Fiesta Bowl history has appeared more than the Buckeyes who have played in eight editions of this bowl game. This is a bowl game where Ohio State has experienced the highest of highs (a national championship) and the lowest of lows (31-0 to Clemson), so there's a lot of history to gleam from the Buckeyes' eight appearances. With No. 2 Ohio State set to compete in their ninth Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 against No. 3 Clemson, let's take a brief look back at how the Buckeyes have done in their past appearances.

Dec. 26, 1980: No. 11 Ohio State 19, No. 10 Penn State 31

These teams came into the game with identical 9-2 records and sitting right next to each other in the AP Poll. Art Schlichter threw three touchdown passes in the first half to give Ohio State a 19-7 lead (with two missed extra points), but the Nittany Lions would keep the Buckeyes off the scoreboard in the second half. Schlichter threw two interceptions in the second half, and behind two fourth quarter touchdowns by the Nittany Lions, they were able to take the 31-19 lead to take home the 10th Fiesta Bowl. The loss ensured Ohio State would finish at 9-3 on the season, and this began a string of six consecutive 9-3 seasons with Earle Bruce at the helm.

Jan. 2, 1984: No. 14 Ohio State 28, No. 15 Pittsburgh 23

Mike Tomczak and Keith Byers both had rushing touchdowns in the first half to give the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead heading into the locker room. The teams didn't score in the third quarter, but early in the fourth the Panthers recovered an Ohio State fumble for a touchdown to tie things at 14. Byers then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 99-yard kickoff return to give the Buckeyes the lead back, 21-14. Pitt scored another touchdown, and head coach Foge Fazio, evidently ahead of his time in 1984, decided to go for two and take the lead rather than tie things up. However, the Panthers did not convert, leaving the Buckeyes with a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh later connected on a 37-yard field goal to make it 23-21 with just 2:37 remaining in the game, and the Buckeyes had a chance to win the game. Ohio State started the drive at their own 11-yard line. The Buckeyes converted on two third downs, a 4th and 10 and survived a dropped interception to fight to the Pittsburgh 39-yard line where Tomczak connected with Thad Jemison for the game-winning touchdown. After enjoying some success in the 1984 Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes would not return to the stage until their national championship season in 2002.

Jan. 3, 2003 (National Championship Game): No. 2 Ohio State 31, No. 1 Miami (FL) 24 (2 OT)

Maurice Clarett had two rushing touchdowns in the BCS National Championship Game. (AP)

In 2003, with two undefeated teams prepared to clash in the Fiesta Bowl, the venue doubled as the 2002 BCS National Championship Game. No. 1 Miami (FL), boasting a 34-game winning streak, was riding the highs of the early-2000's Miami swagger and looking to pull off a second consecutive undefeated season capped off with a national championship. No. 2 Ohio State, also undefeated, had knocked off four ranked opponents to rise up from their initial No. 13 ranking to begin the season in Jim Tressel's second year as head coach. After trading punts early on, Miami got the scoring started with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ken Dorsey to Roscoe Parrish to take the 7-0 lead. The Buckeyes continued to struggle moving the ball, ending the first quarter scoreless and beginning the second quarter with more punts and a failed fourth down conversion. After an interception by Mike Voss, the Buckeyes were in business at the Miami 17-yard line, and Craig Krenzel ran it in on 4th and 1 from the 2-yard line to get Ohio State on the board. After another Miami turnover on the next drive, this time a fumble recovery by Darrion Scott, Maurice Clarett ran in a 7-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead going into half time. The Hurricanes punted on their first drive of the half, and a crazy drive ensued for Ohio State. After getting down to a 3rd and 15, Krenzel found Chris Gamble for a 57-yard catch, but on the next play, Krenzel threw an interception which was then stripped by Clarett and recovered by Ohio State. The drive ended in a Mike Nugent field goal to give the Buckeyes a 17-7 lead. The Buckeyes were held scoreless for the rest of regulation, and after Miami scored a touchdown to make it 17-14, they kicked a field goal with three seconds left to send the game to overtime for only the second time in a BCS National Championship Game. In overtime, the Buckeyes chose to begin on defense, and Miami found the end zone in just six plays to take their first lead since it was 7-0. The Buckeyes struggled to move in overtime, needing a 17-yard catch by Michael Jenkins to move the chains on 4th and 14, and after a 4th and 3 pass fell incomplete from the 5-yard line, Ohio State was saved by a pass interference called. Krenzel then ran it in to tie things up once again. In double overtime, with Ohio State starting on offense, Clarett found the end zone in just five plays, and Miami would have a chance to tie things up with an eventual 1st and goal from the 2-yard line, but the Ohio State defense held strong, only allowing one yard on the next four plays to bring home the national championship.

Jan. 2, 2004: No. 7 Ohio State 35, No. 8 Kansas State 28

Ohio State started the season ranked No. 2 in the nation, but after regular season losses to Wisconsin and Michigan, the Buckeyes were relegated to the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State. The Wildcats fought back to No. 8 in the nation after starting the season 4-3 with losses to Marshall, No. 13 Texas and Oklahoma State, but they were able to rip off seven straight wins to win the Big 12. The Buckeyes got on the board first after a punt block by Harlan Jacobs led to a touchdown return by John Hollins. Krenzel found Santonio Holmes and Jenkins for scores to make it 21-7 at the end of the half. Coming out of the locker room, Kansas State scored to make it a one-possession game, but Krenzel hit Jenkins and Holmes for another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 35-14. Kansas State scored twice in the fourth quarter to make it 35-28, but after Ohio State recovered an onside kick with 2:57 remaining, the Buckeyes were able to close the game out and take home their second consecutive Fiesta Bowl victory behind Krenzel's four touchdown passes.

Jan. 2, 2006: No. 4 Ohio State 34, No. 5 Notre Dame 20

Troy Smith finished with 342 yards on 19-of-28 passing. (AP)

In Troy Smith's breakout season, the Buckeyes were riding a 9-2 record and a six-game winning streak into the Fiesta Bowl. The Fighting Irish had a similarly successful season, dropping just two games, one of which was a three-point loss to No. 1 USC. The Buckeyes started the game off strong with Smith finding Ted Ginn Jr. and Holmes for 57 and 85-yard touchdowns, respectively, to take a 21-7 lead into the half. Ohio State kicked two field goals in the second half, and while Notre Dame never went away, even making it a one-score game at 27-20, Antonio Pittman capped the win off with a 60-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to make it 34-20. This would be the third Fiesta Bowl win in four years for Ohio State, but 2006 would bring a much greater opportunity for the Buckeyes in their postseason.

Jan. 5, 2009: No. 10 Ohio State 21, No. 3 Texas 24

While it would certainly make sense that a one-loss, No. 3 ranked Texas would be in contention for the national championship that season, the Longhorns lone loss to Texas Tech (combined with Oklahoma's win over the Red Raiders) led to the selection of the Oklahoma Sooners for the title game, relegating the Longhorns to the Fiesta Bowl as the other highest ranked team in the Big 12. The teams traded field goals early on with Ohio State taking a 6-3 lead through the first half. In the second half, however, Texas finally got their passing game going as Colt McCoy got in on a rushing touchdown and completed a touchdown pass to give the Longhorns a 17-6 lead. Once the game hit the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes saw their chance to try and take over the game. Aaron Pettrey hit a 44-yard field goal, Todd Boeckman hit Tyrelle Pryor for a 5-yard touchdown (with a failed two-point conversion) and Daniel "Boom" Herron found the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown run (with another failed two-point conversion) to make it 21-17 in favor of the Buckeyes with 2:05 remaining. Starting at their own 22-yard line, the Longhorns drove down to the Ohio State 43-yard line, and converted on an important 4th and 3. Tressel challenged the call, saying the pass was caught short of the sticks, but the officials stood with the initial ruling to keep the drive going for Texas. Just two plays later, McCoy found Quan Cosby for a 26-yard touchdown to take the 24-21 lead with 16 seconds left. Ohio State had a chance to tie things up by getting into field goal range, but Boeckman was sacked on the first play of the drive to end any hope of a comeback. This would be the first Fiesta Bowl loss for the Buckeyes in nearly 30 years and the third consecutive bowl loss for Ohio State.

Jan. 1, 2016 (Bowl Game): No. 7 Ohio State 44, No. 8 Notre Dame 28

Urban and Shelley Meyer celebrate Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl victory. (AP)

In what could be construed as a disappointing season for Ohio State, the Buckeyes won their first 10 games before dropping a nailbiter at home against Michigan State that kept them out contention for the Big Ten Championship and kept them out of the College Football Playoffs. The first of two Fiesta Bowls the Buckeyes would play in during 2016, the Buckeyes started off fast and never let up on the Fighting Irish much like their game 10 years earlier. Ezekiel Elliot and Michael Thomas (via Barrett) both scored in the first quarter, and two 1-yard rushing touchdowns by Elliot in the second quarter gave Ohio State a 28-14 lead at halftime. DeShone Kizer found Chris Brown for a touchdown to make it 28-21, but after that it was all Ohio State. Elliot scored against on a 47-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game, and Sean Nuernberger hit three fourth quarter field goals to make the final 44-28. With Michigan State representing the Big Ten in the playoffs with a 38-0 loss to Alabama, there's no telling where this Ohio State team could have ended up if they didn't trip up against the Spartans.

Dec. 31, 2016 (Playoff Game): No. 2 Ohio State 0, No. 3 Clemson 31