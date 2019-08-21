Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday. Last week’s “A-Deck” provided some updates on the team in fall camp, as well as how the new coaching staff has been meshing.

This week we provide a few post-camp updates as the team heads into game one prep, give the latest on a key Ohio State commit, take a look at a few 2021 targets, and empty the notebook on some other items.