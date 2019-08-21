A-Deck: Wrapping-up Fall Camp, wide receiver updates
Welcome inside this edition of "A-Deck", your weekly insider look at everything Ohio State Buckeyes
Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday. Last week’s “A-Deck” provided some updates on the team in fall camp, as well as how the new coaching staff has been meshing.
This week we provide a few post-camp updates as the team heads into game one prep, give the latest on a key Ohio State commit, take a look at a few 2021 targets, and empty the notebook on some other items.
Want to get the inside scoop on how the Buckeyes' defense is looking ahead of the season? CLICK HERE and take advantage of our 25-PERCENT OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION + $75 ADIDAS GIFT CARD promotion now!
Already a member of BuckeyeGrove.com? CLICK HERE to join me in the "A-Deck"