Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s “A-Deck” took a deep dive into what to expect from the Buckeyes’ defense this coming season. This week we return with some thoughts on the 2019 Ohio State team a couple weeks into fall camp, as well as how the new coaching staff is meshing.