Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck gave the latest on the 2021 running backs situation, if the Buckeyes were hitting the portal to boost their backfield, and dished on some other recruiting notes and tidbits.

This week, we look at the recent run of commitments for the Buckeyes, who could be next, how the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting Ohio State recruiting, and about a possible “boom” for the basketball team.