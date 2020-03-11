Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck gave the latest on a couple of prime targets for Ohio State, with possibility of them landing in the 2021 class going in two separate directions.

This week, we look at the 2021 running back situation more closely, as well as share some other notes and tidbits from the week that was.