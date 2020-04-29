Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck saw me predict the class on the defensive side of the ball for Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting cycle and provide some info on a recent commit, as well as a recent 2022 offer.

This week we take a look at the “stock report” on a number of Ohio State 2021 targets, as well as look at a 2022 prospect who is rising fast and could soon land an offer from the Buckeyes.